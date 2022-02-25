Bold Charter to Open 10,000 SF School in The Bronx

NEW YORK CITY — Bold Charter School will open a 10,000-square-foot learning center at 1093 Southern Blvd. in The Bronx. The school, which will open in time for the 2022-2023 academic year, will have eight classrooms and will be able to support about 240 students in grades K-4. Stephen Powers and Lindsay Ornstein of OPEN Impact Real Estate, along with Tom Hines and Casey Noel of Transwestern, represented Bold Charter School in its site selection and lease negotiations. David Israeli and Joseph Israeli represented the landlord, Meyerson Management LLC, on an internal basis.