BOLD Charter to Open 81,590 SF School in The Bronx

NEW YORK CITY — BOLD Charter School will open an 81,590-square-foot facility in the Crotona East Park neighborhood of The Bronx. BOLD Charter has entered into a leasehold condominium arrangement with the landowner, an entity doing business as 1472 Boston Partners LLC, which will construct the eight-story building. This structure allows the nonprofit educational organization to take advantage of its tax-exempt status by committing to leasing the land for a minimum of 30 years; the leasehold term in this case is 39 years.

The school will be able to support roughly 800 students in grades K through 8 and will feature 27 classrooms, a gym and a rooftop play area. Lindsay Ornstein, Stephen Powers and Casey Noel of OPEN Impact Real Estate, along with Thomas Hines of Transwestern, represented BOLD Charter School in the leasehold condominium negotiations. Nick Zweig of Locations CRE represented the landowner. The school is expected to open in time for the 2025-2026 academic year.