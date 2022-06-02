REBusinessOnline

Bolour Acquires 10,400 SF Retail Project at Warner Center in Woodland Hills, California

Posted on by in Acquisitions, California, Retail, Western

Located at 5780 Canoga Ave. in Woodland Hills, the property features 10,400 square feet of retail space.

WOODLAND HILLS, CALIF. — Bolour Associates has purchased a retail property within Warner Center, a master-planned community in Woodland Hills, from Flamingo Investments for $9 million.

Michael Pakravan and Kyle Pari of Matthews Real Estate Investment Services represented the buyer and seller in the deal.

Located at 5780 Canoga Ave., the property features 10,400 square feet of retail space that supports the surrounding 800,000-square-foot LNR Warner Center office development. Bolour plans to modernize and reposition the asset to serve the demands of the area’s daytime office users and its growing residential base. Planned renovations include façade and exterior upgrades, new landscaping and signage, and expanded patio spaces to create an indoor/outdoor environment.

