Bolour Associates Acquires 32,500 SF Mixed-Use Building in Hollywood

Posted on by in Acquisitions, California, Mixed-Use, Office, Retail, Western

Totaling 32,500 square feet, the property at 6432 Santa Monica Blvd. in Los Angeles’ Hollywood neighborhood features 17,500 square feet of retail space and 15,000 square feet of office space.

LOS ANGELES — Bolour Associates has purchased a two-story, mixed-use building located at 6432 Santa Monica Blvd. in the Hollywood neighborhood of Los Angeles for $13.7 million, or $421 per square foot.

Totaling 32,500 square feet, the property features 17,500 square feet of ground-floor retail space and 15,000 square feet of second-story office space. At the time of sale, the property was 100 percent occupied by tenants ranging from creative management and casting to production equipment rentals and photography studios.

Brandon Michaels, Matthew Luchs and Andrew Leff of Marcush & Millichap represented the buyer and undisclosed seller in the deal.