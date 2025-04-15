Bolour Associates Acquires Retail Center in Los Angeles’ Silver Lake District for $6.5M

LOS ANGELES — Bolour Associates has purchased a neighborhood retail center in the Silver Lake district of Los Angeles from an undisclosed seller for $6.5 million. Located at 2829-2843 Hyperion Ave., the value-add property offers 9,884 square feet of retail space. At the time of sale, the property was 50 percent leased to a mix of tenants, including Pinkberry, Standing Egg Coffee, Cats and Dogs and The Village Vet. Bolour plans to complete both exterior capital improvements and interior tenant improvements at the center. Oron Maher of Maher Commercial Realty represented the seller in the transaction.