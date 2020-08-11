REBusinessOnline

Bolour Associates Buys Los Angeles Industrial Property in $5.6M Sale-Leaseback Deal

LOS ANGELES — Bolour Associates has acquired an industrial building located at 3333 W. Temple St. in Los Angeles. The $5.6 million sale-leaseback transaction includes a 10-year lease with Rentokil North America and future development opportunities.

Situated at Highway 101 and Silver Lake Boulevard, the property includes 44,931 square feet of land and a 11,681-square-foot building, which is fully occupied by Rentokil North America under a 10-year lease. The tenant is a wholly owned subsidiary of United Kingdom-based FTSE 100 company Rentokil Initial.

Jake Wagner of JLL represented the seller in the deal, while Adam Eisenberg provided in-house representation for the buyer.

