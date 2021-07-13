Bolour Associates Buys Multifamily Property in Metro Houston for $9.6M

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Multifamily, Texas

HUMBLE, TEXAS — California-based Bolour Associates Inc. has purchased Northeast Pines, a 136-unit multifamily property located in the northern Houston suburb of Humble, for $9.6 million. Built in 1980, the property offers one- and two-bedroom units ranging in size from 420 to 970 square feet and amenities such as a clubhouse and a pool. Bolour Associates plans to implement a value-add program that will upgrade kitchens with new countertops, cabinetry, flooring and appliances. The company will also renovate amenity spaces as part of the 24-month capital improvement project. Robert Su of Su Real Estate Group represented the seller, a private investor, in the transaction.