5240-Lankershim-Blvd-Los-Angeles-CA
Grubb Properties will develop a 128-unit multifamily property on the 30,900-square-foot land parcel at 5240 Lankershim Blvd. in the North Hollywood neighborhood of Los Angeles.
Bolour Associates Provides $20M in Financing for Three-Site Retail-to-Apartment Redevelopment Portfolio in Los Angeles

by Amy Works

LOS ANGELES — Beverly Hills-based Bolour Associates has provided more than $20 million in debt financing for the redevelopment of three retail projects in Los Angeles. Upon redevelopment, the sites will deliver 375 apartments. The borrower is North Carolina-based Grubb Properties.

The portfolio includes:

700 Santa Monica Blvd., a 10,500-square-foot retail property slated for redevelopment into 99 apartments.

1200 Vine St., a 27,000-square-foot retail building in Hollywood that will be redeveloped into 151 apartments.

5240 Lankershim Blvd., a 30,900-square-foot land parcel in North Hollywood with plans for redevelopment into 128 units.

