Village Business Park features 144,000 square feet of office space spread across two multi-tenant buildings at 7000 and 7001 Village Drive in Buena Park, Calif.
Bolour Associates Originates $22.2M Refinancing for Village Business Park in Buena Park, California

by Amy Works

BUENA PARK, CALIF. — Bolour Associates, through its affiliate BA Debt Fund LLC, has provided a $22.2 million, 24-month office refinancing loan for Village Business Park in Buena Park. The loan provides capital to refinance and additional funds for future leasing needs to promote asset stability. CBRE represented the borrower in the financing.

Spanning 144,000 square feet, the two-story buildings are located at 7000 and 7001 Village Drive. The multi-tenant buildings are currently 82 percent occupied. The property offers large and open floor plans, a generous 6:1,000 parking ratio and suites with immediate courtyard access for indoor and outdoor use.

