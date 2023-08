DALLAS — Bolour Associates, an investment firm based in Southern California, has sold a 7,190-square-foot medical office building located at 12222 Coit Road in North Dallas. David Zoller and Corbin Tanenbaum of Weitzman represented Bolour in the transaction as well as in its original acquisition of the property in 2022. Justin Utay of NAI Robert Lynn represented the undisclosed buyer.