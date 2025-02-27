Thursday, February 27, 2025
Hermosa Cyclery, Oakberry, Hermosa Beach Trading Co., Waves, Playa Hermosa Fish & Oyster and Heavenly Couture are tenants at the beachfront retail property at The Strand and Pier in Hermosa Beach, Calif.
Bolour Associates Sells Beachfront Retail Portfolio in Hermosa Beach, California for $33.5M

by Amy Works

HERMOSA BEACH, CALIF. — Bolour Associates has completed the $33.5 million sale of a beachfront retail portfolio in Hermosa Beach. Situated on nearly one acre, the asset is located at 11-29 Pier Avenue and 1250-1272 The Strand. At the time of sale, the property was 88 percent occupied by beach-centric tenants, including Hermosa Cyclery, Oakberry, Hermosa Beach Trading Co., Waves, Playa Hermosa Fish & Oyster and Heavenly Couture. Tim Kuruzar, Bryan Ley, Brendan McArthur and Tess Berghoff of JLL served as investment advisors in the Strand and Pier transaction. Jeff Sause and Chad Morgan of JLL served as debt advisors.

