Bolour Begins Work on 780-Unit Multifamily Redevelopment Project in Houston

Posted on by in Development, Multifamily, Texas

This image shows an aerial view of Bella Luna and San Lucas, two apartment communities totaling 780 units in Houston.

HOUSTON — Bolour Associates, an investment and development firm based in Southern California, has begun work on the redevelopment of Bella Luna and San Lucas, two multifamily communities totaling 780 units in Houston. The properties are situated on a combined 20 acres and feature one-, two- and three-bedroom units, as well as townhomes. Amenities include pools, playgrounds and onsite laundry facilities. The redevelopment will deliver new kitchens and bathrooms, upgraded interiors and renovated landscaping, common areas and exteriors. Completion is slated for September.

