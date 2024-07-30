Tuesday, July 30, 2024
601-611-619-S-Fairfax-Ave-Los-Angeles-CA
Located at 601, 611 and 619 S. Fairfax Ave. in Los Angeles, the three buildings offer more than 11,500 square feet of commercial space.
BOLOUR Buys Retail Property in Los Angeles for 120-Unit Multifamily Redevelopment

by Amy Works

LOS ANGELES — BOLOUR Associates has acquired a site with three retail buildings in the Los Angeles Mid City submarket for $6 million. Located at 601, 611 and 619 S. Fairfax Ave., the buildings offer more than 11,500 square feet of net rentable area, including a former 99 Cents Only store.

BOLOUR purchased the 99 Cents Only property through a bankruptcy auction after Number Holdings Inc., the parent company of 99 Cents Only Stores LLC, filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy earlier this year and closed all of its stores.

The company will renovate the three buildings to cater to gallery, design, furniture and showroom uses. In the long-term, BOLOUR plans to redevelop the site into 120 multifamily residential units.

Hilco Global represented the undisclosed seller, while BOLOUR was self-represented in the deal.

