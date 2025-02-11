Bolour Provides Acquisition Loan for Affordable Housing Property in Southwest Dallas

DALLAS — An affiliate of California-based investment, development and finance company Bolour Associates Inc. has provided an undisclosed amount of acquisition financing for a 112-unit affordable housing community located at 4753 Duncanville Road in southwest Dallas. The property was originally built in 1989 and features one-, two- and three-units that range in size from 663 to 1,059 square feet. Income restrictions for the community were not disclosed. John Choi of Concord Summit Capital arranged the financing on behalf of the unnamed borrower.