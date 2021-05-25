REBusinessOnline

Bolt + Tie Apartment Community Opens in Clarksville, Indiana

Posted on by in Development, Indiana, Midwest, Multifamily

The four-story Bolt + Tie is located within Water Town Square.

CLARKSVILLE, IND. — A new apartment community known as Bolt + Tie has opened in Clarksville, just north of Louisville. Leasing is currently underway. Located in Water Town Square on Main Street, Bolt + Tie rises four stories with 96 units. The project also includes office suites, retail space and a restaurant on the first floor. Apartment residents have access to amenities such as a clubhouse, rooftop deck, indoor bike storage, coworking space and conference rooms. Monthly rents start at $999. Cornerstone Group was the developer.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports

Content Partners
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ NAI Global
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Webinars on Demand


Conferences
May
26
Webinar: Health at the Core — Real Estate Redefines its Value Proposition. And We ALL Benefit
Jul
13
InterFace Student Housing 2021
Aug
3
InterFace Active Adult 2021


Subscribe to the newsletter

Read the Digital Editions

Texas Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Ancillary Retail

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  
2021 Finance Insight Video Interviews