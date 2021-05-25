Bolt + Tie Apartment Community Opens in Clarksville, Indiana

Posted on by in Development, Indiana, Midwest, Multifamily

The four-story Bolt + Tie is located within Water Town Square.

CLARKSVILLE, IND. — A new apartment community known as Bolt + Tie has opened in Clarksville, just north of Louisville. Leasing is currently underway. Located in Water Town Square on Main Street, Bolt + Tie rises four stories with 96 units. The project also includes office suites, retail space and a restaurant on the first floor. Apartment residents have access to amenities such as a clubhouse, rooftop deck, indoor bike storage, coworking space and conference rooms. Monthly rents start at $999. Cornerstone Group was the developer.