CHICAGO — The Building Owners and Managers Association of Chicago (BOMA/Chicago) has selected 190 S. LaSalle St. for its new headquarters. The organization signed a 6,257-square-foot lease. The relocation was precipitated by the sale of 115 N. LaSalle St., BOMA’s current home, to the State of Illinois last year. BOMA expects to take occupancy of its new office in February. MRSA Architects is the architect for the build-out of the space.