Bonaventure Breaks Ground on $85.3M Multifamily Development in Norfolk

NORFOLK, VA. — Bonaventure has broken ground on Attain at Newtown, an $85.3 million multifamily development located at 6659 E. Virginia Beach Blvd. in Norfolk. The 320-unit project, which is situated within an opportunity zone, is the second Attain-branded multifamily development that Bonaventure has begun construction on in the past month.

The developer is financing Attain at Newtown with equity from Cafritz Asset Management LLC and a HUD 221(d)(4) loan originated by Greystone. Bonaventure plans to deliver first units in fall 2027. The Class A community will offer a mix of one-, two- and three-bedroom residences averaging 1,010 square feet in size. The design-build team includes general contractor Marlyn Development Corp., architect Cox, Kliewer & Co. and civil engineer Timmons Group. Bonaventure affiliate Vest Residential will serve as the property manager for Attain at Newtown.