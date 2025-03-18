Tuesday, March 18, 2025
Solace Apartments' amenities include a swimming pool, fitness center, grilling stations and a community clubhouse.
Bonaventure Buys 250-Unit Solace Apartments in Virginia Beach

by John Nelson

VIRGINIA BEACH, VA. — Alexandria, Va.-based Bonaventure has purchased Solace Apartments, a 250-unit multifamily community located at 400 S. Military Highway in Virginia Beach.

The acquisition was made as an UPREIT transaction, an investment strategy where property owners contribute real estate to a REIT’s operating partnership in exchange for ownership interest in that partnership. Robert Prodan served as a contributor with Bonaventure’s REIT, Bonaventure Multifamily Income Trust (BMIT), in the UPREIT acquisition. The seller and sales price were not disclosed.

Built in 2014, Solace features one- and two-bedroom apartments, as well as a pool, fitness center, grilling stations and a community clubhouse.

