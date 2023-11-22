Wednesday, November 22, 2023
Bonaventure is rebranding Monticello Station Apartments in downtown Norfolk to Attain Downtown East.
Bonaventure Purchases Monticello Station Apartments in Downtown Norfolk for $42M

by John Nelson

NORFOLK, VA. — Bonaventure has purchased Monticello Station Apartments, a 121-unit community located at 328 E. Freemason St. in downtown Norfolk, for $42 million. The Alexandria, Va.-based firm plans to rebrand the property as Attain Downtown East. The seller was not disclosed.

In addition to apartments in one- to four-bedroom layouts, the property includes 33,000 square feet of retail space leased to tenants including Buffalo Wild Wings, 7-Eleven and Sushi King. Amenities include a swim spa, 24-hour fitness center, garden-style courtyards with gas grills and firepits and a conference room.

