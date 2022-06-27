Bonaventure Sells Bend Arbordale Apartments in Williamsburg, Virginia for $100M

WILLIAMSBURG, VA. — Bonaventure, a multifamily owner-operator based in Alexandria, Va., has sold The Bend Arbordale, a 289-unit apartment community located at 401 Bulifants Blvd. in Williamsburg. The Inland Real Estate Group purchased the asset for $100 million. Drew White and Carter Wood of Berkadia represented Bonaventure in the sale. Situated near Sentara Williamsburg Regional Medical Center and I-64, The Bend Arbordale offers two- and three-bedroom floor plans with in-unit washers and dryers and private balconies or patios. Amenities include a swimming pool, fitness center, business center, clubhouse and a dog park.