Wednesday, April 29, 2026
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Bonaventure-Corvallis-OR
Completion of the new Bonaventure community in Corvallis, Ore., is scheduled for late 2027.
DevelopmentMultifamilyOregonSeniors HousingWestern

Bonaventure Senior Living Underway on New Community in Corvallis, Oregon

by Amy Works

CORVALLIS, ORE. — Bonaventure Senior Living is currently underway on the development of a new community in Corvallis. Scheduled to open in late 2027, the property will feature independent living, assisted living and memory care units. Amenities at the community will include a bistro, golf simulator, fitness center, library, theater room, salon and barber shop, activity and game rooms, courtyards and scheduled transportation services. 

The community will also include Bonaventure’s Life Stations, which recreate familiar environments for memory care residents. At the Corvallis community, these will include an Artists Life Station, Gardening Life Station, Fishing Life Station, Post Office Life Station and Classic Ice Cream Parlor Station, among others. 

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