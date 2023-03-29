Bonaventure-Sponsored REIT Purchases Three Multifamily Properties Totaling 601 Units in Florida, Virginia

ALEXANDRIA, VA. — A private REIT affiliated with Alexandria, Va.-based Bonaventure has acquired three multifamily communities totaling 601 units in Florida and Virginia in separate UPREIT transactions. (UPREIT, or Umbrella Partnership Real Estate Investment Trust, is a type of transaction where a seller trades to a REIT in exchange for an ownership stake in the REIT.) The Virginia assets include Cedar Broad Apartments in Richmond and East Beach Marina Apartments in Norfolk, which comprise 204 and 137 units, respectively.

Cedar Broad features homes in one-, two- and three-bedroom layouts, with amenities including a breakfast/coffee concierge, rooftop terrace with full kitchen, electric vehicle charging station, covered parking and a gym. East Beach Marina offers apartments in one- and two-bedroom layouts.

The Florida property is Shadetree Apartments in Ruskin. The property comprises 260 units in one-, two- and three-bedroom layouts. Amenities include private cabanas for entertaining, a clubhouse, swimming pool and a sauna.