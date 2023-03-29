Wednesday, March 29, 2023
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe (newsletter)
The properties include Cedar Broad Apartments, a 204-unit community in Richmond, Va.
AcquisitionsFloridaMultifamilySoutheastVirginia

Bonaventure-Sponsored REIT Purchases Three Multifamily Properties Totaling 601 Units in Florida, Virginia

by John Nelson

ALEXANDRIA, VA. — A private REIT affiliated with Alexandria, Va.-based Bonaventure has acquired three multifamily communities totaling 601 units in Florida and Virginia in separate UPREIT transactions. (UPREIT, or Umbrella Partnership Real Estate Investment Trust, is a type of transaction where a seller trades to a REIT in exchange for an ownership stake in the REIT.) The Virginia assets include Cedar Broad Apartments in Richmond and East Beach Marina Apartments in Norfolk, which comprise 204 and 137 units, respectively.

Cedar Broad features homes in one-, two- and three-bedroom layouts, with amenities including a breakfast/coffee concierge, rooftop terrace with full kitchen, electric vehicle charging station, covered parking and a gym. East Beach Marina offers apartments in one- and two-bedroom layouts.

The Florida property is Shadetree Apartments in Ruskin. The property comprises 260 units in one-, two- and three-bedroom layouts. Amenities include private cabanas for entertaining, a clubhouse, swimming pool and a sauna.

You may also like

GWCCA, Skanska Top Out 976-Room Signia by Hilton...

CBRE Brokers $39M Sale of Biscayne Centre Office...

Benderson Acquires Two Retail Properties, Opens Publix in...

Marcus & Millichap Arranges $8M Sale of Apartment...

JLL Negotiates Sale of 741-Unit Self-Storage Facility in...

JMF Properties Opens 125-Unit Apartment Complex in Morris...

Waterton Acquires 54-Room Hotel in Stowe, Vermont, Plans...

Marcus & Millichap Brokers $6M Sale of Manhattan...

Venture One Teams Up With DRA Advisors to...