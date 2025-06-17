Tuesday, June 17, 2025
The two phases of Inspire Prairie Springs will bring 710 units to the market.
Bond Cos. Breaks Ground on Multi-Phase Multifamily Project in Wisconsin’s Kenosha County

by Kristin Harlow

PLEASANT PRAIRIE, WIS. — Bond Cos. has broken ground on Inspire Prairie Springs in Pleasant Prairie. The first phase of the multifamily project, set to be completed in early 2027, will consist of 332 units across three buildings as well as an amenity clubhouse. The three-story, garden-style buildings will feature a mix of studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom layouts ranging from 500 to 1,405 square feet.

Each building will include a lobby amenity suite with a lounge, coworking space, package room, bicycle room and resident storage. An additional third-floor resident lounge will include communal seating, a wet bar and outdoor patio. Clubhouse amenities will include a fitness center, golf simulator, coworking space, resident lounge and dog wash facility. A party room will feature Table Tap technology, a self-pour beverage system. The community will also feature an outdoor pool, pickleball courts, a putting green, outdoor fitness space, dog park, playground, recreation trail, cabanas, fire pits, grilling stations and a car care station.

The project team includes RINKA as architect and Stevens Construction Corp. as general contractor. A second phase of construction is planned for 378 units across five three-story buildings with another amenity clubhouse. When that phase is completed in 2028, the combined 710 units will make Inspire Prairie Springs one of the largest multifamily developments ever in Kenosha County.

