Boomerang, CenterSquare to Develop 315,101 SF Spec Cold Storage Facility in Houston
HOUSTON — A partnership between locally based developer Boomerang Interests and CenterSquare, a global investment manager based in metro Philadelphia, will develop Houston ColdPort, a 315,101-square-foot speculative cold storage facility. Building features will include 50-foot clear heights, 38 fully automated dock positions, a 200-foot truck court, 57 trailer parking spaces and the ability to accommodate up to 40,000 pallet positions. Dallas-based design-build firm ARCO/Murray is designing and construction the property, which will be able to support one or two tenants. Completion is scheduled for the second quarter of 2022.
