REBusinessOnline

Boomerang, CenterSquare to Develop 315,101 SF Spec Cold Storage Facility in Houston

Posted on by in Development, Industrial, Texas

HOUSTON — A partnership between locally based developer Boomerang Interests and CenterSquare, a global investment manager based in metro Philadelphia, will develop Houston ColdPort, a 315,101-square-foot speculative cold storage facility. Building features will include 50-foot clear heights, 38 fully automated dock positions, a 200-foot truck court, 57 trailer parking spaces and the ability to accommodate up to 40,000 pallet positions. Dallas-based design-build firm ARCO/Murray is designing and construction the property, which will be able to support one or two tenants. Completion is scheduled for the second quarter of 2022.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports

Content Partners
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ NAI Global
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Webinars on Demand


Conferences
May
12
InterFace Healthcare Real Estate 2021
Jul
13
InterFace Student Housing 2021
Aug
3
InterFace Active Adult 2021


Subscribe to the newsletter

Read the Digital Editions

Texas Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Ancillary Retail

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  
2021 Finance Insight Video Interviews