Thursday, January 9, 2025
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
IllinoisLeasing ActivityMidwestRetail

Boot Barn, Best Buy Join Tenant Lineup at The Levee District in East Peoria, Illinois

by Kristin Harlow

EAST PEORIA, ILL. — Boot Barn and Best Buy have joined the tenant lineup at The Levee District, a mixed-use center and shopping destination owned by Cullinan Properties in East Peoria. Both stores are expected to open in 2025. Best Buy is moving from its current location in metro Peoria. The Levee District is home to anchor retailers Target, Costco, Slumberland Furniture, Ulta and Ross Dress for Less. The development features a 137-room Holiday Inn & Suites hotel and is home to the City of East Peoria offices and the Fondulac Public Library.

You may also like

Winstanley Enterprises, Surrey Equities Buy Metro Boston Mall...

ROUND1 Bowling & Arcade to Open 80,300 SF...

BWE Secures $20M Bridge Loan for Retail Outparcel...

Marcus & Millichap Arranges Sale of 10,867 SF...

JLL Arranges Sale of 480-Unit Apartment Complex in...

States Manufacturing Corp. Signs 503,440 SF Industrial Lease...

Berkadia Negotiates $27M Sale of Multifamily Property in...

Marcus & Millichap Brokers Sale of 80-Room Candlewood...

Woodmont Co. Negotiates Sale of 85,421 SF Retail...