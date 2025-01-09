Boot Barn, Best Buy Join Tenant Lineup at The Levee District in East Peoria, Illinois

EAST PEORIA, ILL. — Boot Barn and Best Buy have joined the tenant lineup at The Levee District, a mixed-use center and shopping destination owned by Cullinan Properties in East Peoria. Both stores are expected to open in 2025. Best Buy is moving from its current location in metro Peoria. The Levee District is home to anchor retailers Target, Costco, Slumberland Furniture, Ulta and Ross Dress for Less. The development features a 137-room Holiday Inn & Suites hotel and is home to the City of East Peoria offices and the Fondulac Public Library.