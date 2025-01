SAN YSIDRO, CALIF. — Border Business Center LLC has completed the sale of a four-building industrial park at 464, 494 and 524 W. Calle Primera and 2325 Via Tercero in San Ysidro. Partners Capital Inc. acquired the asset for $15 million. Known as Border Commerce Center, the 69,530-square-foot park offers 51 suites, averaging 1,200 square feet in size. At the time of sale, the property was fully leased. Matt Harris and Matt Pourcho of CBRE represented the seller in the transaction.