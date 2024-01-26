Bosch Rexroth Signs 234,706 SF Industrial Lease in Pineville, North Carolina

PINEVILLE, N.C. — Bosch Rexroth, a manufacturer of automated machines and hydraulic equipment, has signed a 234,706-square-foot industrial lease at Carolina Logistics Park, a 308-acre industrial park in Pineville. Construction on the build-to-suit facility, which will be situated about 15 miles south of Charlotte at 12026 Carolina Logistics Drive, is scheduled to begin in February, with completion expected in December.

Beacon Partners is the developer and landlord of Carolina Logistics Park. Other tenants at the property include W.W. Grainger Inc., Amazon, Carolina Foods and Empire Distributors, which occupy a total of more than 2.5 million square feet of manufacturing and logistics space.

Kent Ilhardt, Ryan Harder, Matt Treble and Patrick McGrath of Cushman & Wakefield represented Bosch Rexroth in the lease negotiations. The project team includes general contractor The Conlan Co., Merriman Schmitt Architects and Orsborn Engineering Group.