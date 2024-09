ALSIP, ILL. — Bossard, a fastener distributor, has renewed its 68,310-square-foot industrial lease at 11800 S. Austin Ave. in Alsip. The 162,000-square-foot warehouse was constructed in 2005. Brian Vanosky, Michael O’Leary and Dylan Maher of Lee & Associates represented the owner, Cabot Properties. Ken Franzese, John Cassidy and Jim Martin of Lee & Associates represented the tenant.