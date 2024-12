NATICK, MASS. — Bosse, an entertainment concept that combines pickleball with food and drinks, has opened a 97,000-square-foot venue in Natick, a western suburb of Boston. The site is adjacent to Natick Mall and formerly housed a Neiman Marcus department store. Bosse features 21 courts and a dedicated fitness and wellness space, as well as lounge areas, a sports theater, dart lounges, a cold plunge pool, retail space and golf simulators. The Bulfinch Cos. owns the property.