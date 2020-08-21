Boston Capital Invests in Two Affordable Apartment Communities in Indiana with RealAmerica Development

FISHERS AND PLAINFIELD, IND. — Boston Capital is investing in the construction of two affordable multifamily properties in Indiana: the 62-unit SouthPointe Village Apartments in Fishers and the 52-unit Haven Homes in Plainfield. The investments represent Boston Capital’s second and third partnerships with Indianapolis-based RealAmerica Development.

Located 14 miles northeast of Indianapolis, SouthPointe Village will feature 19 one-bedroom units and 43 two-bedroom units in a single residential building. Thirteen of the units will be set aside for persons with developmental disabilities. Units will offer open-concept floor plans, built-in kitchen appliances, free Wi-Fi and in-unit washers and dryers. Additionally, the property will include a community room, computer center, fitness center, classes and space for service providers, an indoor playground, library and access to the Nickle Plate Trail.

Situated near the Indianapolis International Airport, Haven Homes will feature 16 one-bedroom units, 20 two-bedroom units and 16 three-bedroom units in two residential buildings. Thirteen units will be set aside for victims of domestic violence. Units will offer open-concept floor plans, built-in kitchen appliances, free Wi-Fi and in-unit washers and dryers. The development will include a freestanding clubhouse with a community room, computer center and fitness center with classes. Other amenities will include a dog park, outdoor sports court, access to Clark’s Creek Trail and Haven’s Hub, a play area that will provide a safe place for kids to interact while their parents are participating in classes

The two properties will be built with tax credit equity from the Low-Income Housing Tax Credit program. Boston Capital’s investments in these developments will add 114 affordable homes to its apartment portfolio. To date, the company has invested in more than 3,200 affordable apartments in Indiana.