REBusinessOnline

Boston Consulting Group Pre-Leases 250,000 SF of Office Space in Chicago’s Fulton Market

Posted on by in Illinois, Leasing Activity, Midwest, Office

CHICAGO — Boston Consulting Group (BCG) has signed a 15-year lease for roughly 250,000 square feet of office space at 360 North Green, an office and retail development planned for Chicago’s Fulton Market district. BCG will move 1,000 of its Chicago-based employees to the new office space and expects to take occupancy in 2025. Sterling Bay and J.P. Morgan Global Alternatives are the developers of the 24-story, 500,000-square-foot building, which was designed by Gensler. Construction of the building is expected to begin this summer. Nancy Pacher, Lisa Konieczka and Meredith Bell Frese of CBRE represented the tenant, while Russ Cora and Jess Brown represented ownership on an internal basis.

