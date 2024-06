HOUSTON — Boston Consulting Group has signed a 4,925-square-foot office lease in downtown Houston. The management consulting firm is taking space at 1550 on the Green, a 28-story, 375,000-square-foot building owned by Skanska. The lease term is 12 years, and the building is now 48 percent leased. Boston Consulting Group plans to take occupancy of its space in the fourth quarter of 2025.