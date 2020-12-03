Boston Consulting Group to Expand Downtown Atlanta Office Footprint by 60,000 SF

ATLANTA — Boston Consulting Group (BCG) will invest $18 million in a 60,000-square-foot office expansion at 100 Peachtree Street NE in downtown Atlanta. The project will add 331 full-time jobs comprising administrative services, human resources, finance, information technology, operations and design. BCG opened its first Atlanta office in 1995 and expanded in 2017 to have 268 employees in the Peach State. The company also owns BrightHouse, an Atlanta-based global creative consultancy with a focus on brand strategy that is located in Ponce City Market in the Old Fourth Ward district. When this expansion in Atlanta is complete, BCG and BrightHouse will employ more than 900 Georgians across three metro Atlanta offices. A timeline for completion was not disclosed.