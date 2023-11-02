Thursday, November 2, 2023
Full completion of 10 World Trade, an office and life sciences project in Boston's Seaport District, is slated for the fourth quarter of 2024.
Boston Global Investors Tops Out 17-Story Life Sciences, Office Building in Seaport District

by Taylor Williams

BOSTON — Boston Global Investors, in partnership with Cogsville Capital Group and Bastion Cos., has topped out 10 World Trade, a 17-story, 555,250-square-foot life sciences and office building in Boston’s Seaport District. The development team is targeting LEED Gold certification for the building and will also introduce other eco-friendly and wellness-based features, such as VIEW Smart Windows and a rooftop solar field. Other project partners include Suffolk Construction and H.J. Russell & Co. Construction began in March 2022 and is expected to be complete in late 2024.

