Boston Global Investors Tops Out 17-Story Life Sciences, Office Building in Seaport District

BOSTON — Boston Global Investors, in partnership with Cogsville Capital Group and Bastion Cos., has topped out 10 World Trade, a 17-story, 555,250-square-foot life sciences and office building in Boston’s Seaport District. The development team is targeting LEED Gold certification for the building and will also introduce other eco-friendly and wellness-based features, such as VIEW Smart Windows and a rooftop solar field. Other project partners include Suffolk Construction and H.J. Russell & Co. Construction began in March 2022 and is expected to be complete in late 2024.