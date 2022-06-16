Boston Group to Relocate Headquarters to Ravenna, Ohio

RAVENNA, OHIO — Boston Group, which designs and manufactures custom metal and plastic displays for retail stores, hospitals and pharmacies, has unveiled plans to relocate its headquarters from Boston to Ravenna, about 15 miles east of Akron. The company will also relocate from an existing manufacturing facility in Hubbard, Ohio. The new headquarters and manufacturing facility will span 308,000 square feet of office and warehouse space. The property owner, Industrial Commercial Properties, acquired the asset in March 2021 and renovated interiors and exteriors. David Stubblebine and David Skinner of The Stubblebine Co. and Kevin Joseph of Weber Wood Medinger/CORFAC International represented Boston Group in the transaction.