Boston Properties Buys 50 Percent Interest in Beach Cities Media Campus Joint Venture in El Segundo, California

Posted on by in California, Development, Office, Western

EL SEGUNDO, CALIF. — Boston Properties has acquired a 50 percent interest in an existing joint venture that owns Beach Cities Media Campus, a 6.4-acre site on the Rosecrans Corridor in El Segundo. Continental Development, a developer and owner of Class A properties in the El Segundo and South Bay submarkets of Los Angeles, is another partner in the joint venture.

The site is fully entitled to support the future development of approximately 275,000 square feet of Class A creative office space. The Media Campus is the western border of Continental Park, a 3 million-square-foot, 86-acre office and mixed-use campus.