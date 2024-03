CAMBRIDGE, MASS. — Boston Properties (NYSE: BXP) has completed the previously announced sale of its 45 percent interest in a 577,000-square-foot life sciences development in Cambridge. The buyer was Norges Bank Investment Management. Construction is underway on the 16-story building, which is located at 290 Binney St. in the Kendall Square neighborhood and is fully preleased to AstraZeneca. Delivery is slated for spring 2026.