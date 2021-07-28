REBusinessOnline

Boston Properties Enters into Agreement to Buy Manhattan Office Building for $300M

Posted on by in Acquisitions, New York, Northeast, Office

NEW YORK CITY — Boston Properties Inc. (NYSE: BXP) has entered into an agreement to acquire 360 Park Avenue South, a 450,000-square-foot office building in Midtown Manhattan, for $300 million. The 20-story building is currently fully leased to a single tenant that will vacate the property at the end of the year. Boston Properties will subsequently implement a capital improvement program. The company expects to close on the asset in December. The seller was not disclosed.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports

Content Partners
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ NAI Global
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Webinars on Demand


Conferences
Aug
4
InterFace Active Adult 2021
Aug
18
InterFace Seniors Housing Southeast 2021
Aug
25
InterFace Healthcare Real Estate 2021
Sep
9
InterFace Multifamily Texas 2021
Sep
13
InterFace Phoenix Retail 2021
Sep
13
Interface Phoenix Multifamily 2021


Subscribe to the newsletter

Read the Digital Editions

Western Multfiamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multfiamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  
2021 Finance Insight Video Interviews