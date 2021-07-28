Boston Properties Enters into Agreement to Buy Manhattan Office Building for $300M

NEW YORK CITY — Boston Properties Inc. (NYSE: BXP) has entered into an agreement to acquire 360 Park Avenue South, a 450,000-square-foot office building in Midtown Manhattan, for $300 million. The 20-story building is currently fully leased to a single tenant that will vacate the property at the end of the year. Boston Properties will subsequently implement a capital improvement program. The company expects to close on the asset in December. The seller was not disclosed.