Boston Properties Signs Volkswagen to 196,000 SF Office Headquarters Lease in Northern Virginia

The space will serve as the German automaker’s U.S. headquarters, with the planned move-in to take place in 2023.

RESTON, VA. — Boston Properties has signed Volkswagen Group of America Inc. to a 20-year, 196,000-square-foot lease within Reston Town Center. The space will serve as the German automaker’s U.S. headquarters, with the planned move-in to take place in 2023. Volkswagen Group of America has been headquartered in Fairfax County since 2008. Boston Properties is developing the project in two phases, with the 1.1 million-square-foot Phase I now 85 percent preleased. At full buildout, the development will span 4.4 million square feet. Reston Town Center will have in-building parking with provisions for 300 electric vehicle chargers, a conference center and direct access to the newly built Silver Line of Washington’s Metrorail.