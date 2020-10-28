REBusinessOnline

Boston Properties Signs Volkswagen to 196,000 SF Office Headquarters Lease in Northern Virginia

Posted on by in Leasing Activity, Office, Southeast, Virginia

The space will serve as the German automaker’s U.S. headquarters, with the planned move-in to take place in 2023.

RESTON, VA. — Boston Properties has signed Volkswagen Group of America Inc. to a 20-year, 196,000-square-foot lease within Reston Town Center. The space will serve as the German automaker’s U.S. headquarters, with the planned move-in to take place in 2023. Volkswagen Group of America has been headquartered in Fairfax County since 2008. Boston Properties is developing the project in two phases, with the 1.1 million-square-foot Phase I now 85 percent preleased. At full buildout, the development will span 4.4 million square feet. Reston Town Center will have in-building parking with provisions for 300 electric vehicle chargers, a conference center and direct access to the newly built Silver Line of Washington’s Metrorail.

