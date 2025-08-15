Boston Scientific Signs 30,821 SF Office Lease Near Downtown Austin

AUSTIN, TEXAS — Biomedical engineering firm and medical device manufacturer Boston Scientific Corp. has signed an 11-year, 30,821-square-foot office lease at 3601 S. Congress Ave, just south of downtown Austin. The single-story building is part of Penn Field, a 16-acre campus that is a redevelopment of a former U.S. Army base. Local brokerage firm AQUILA Commercial, in partnership with CIM Group, represented the landlord, Creative Media & Community Trust Corp. (NASDAQ: CMCT), in the lease negotiations. The full-building lease brings Penn Field’s total occupancy to 93 percent.