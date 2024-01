WOBURN, MASS. — Boston Sports & Shoulder Center will open a 6,100-square-foot clinic in Woburn, located on the northern outskirts of the state capital. The clinic, which is slated to open this spring, will be the provider’s fifth in Massachusetts. Mary Burnieika and John Boyle of Cushman & Wakefield, in conjunction with internal agents Steve Cusano and John Halsey, represented the landlord, Cummings Properties, in the lease negotiations. The tenant representative was not disclosed.