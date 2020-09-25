REBusinessOnline

Botanic Properties Acquires 97,047 SF Flex Building in Long Island City

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Industrial, New York, Northeast

24-02-Queens-Plaza

The industrial flex building located at 24-02 Queens Plaza in Long Island City totals approximately 97,000 square feet.

LONG ISLAND CITY, N.Y. — Locally based investment firm Botanic Properties has acquired a 97,047-square-foot flex building located at 24-02 Queens Plaza in the Long Island City area of Queens. Apex Technical School has occupied the entirety of the three-story building since 2012. Christopher Peck, Steve Klein and Thomas Pryor of JLL arranged a $24 million fixed-rate acquisition loan through MSD Partners on behalf of the borrower. The seller was not disclosed.

