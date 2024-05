LAWRENCEVILLE, ILL. — The Boulder Group has arranged the $1.1 million sale of a 10,093-square-foot retail property net leased to CVS in Lawrenceville, a city in southeast Illinois. The building is located at 1421 State St. Randy Blankstein and Jimmy Goodman of Boulder represented the seller, an Illinois-based partnership. The buyer was a West Coast-based individual investor. CVS has occupied the property since 2005.