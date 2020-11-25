Boulder Group Arranges $1.6M Sale of ATI Physical Therapy-Occupied Property in Grayslake, Illinois

The 3,942-square-foot building is located at 500 Center St.

GRAYSLAKE, ILL. — The Boulder Group has arranged the $1.6 million sale of a single-tenant, net-leased property occupied by ATI Physical Therapy in Grayslake, about 40 miles north of Chicago. The 3,942-square-foot building is located at 500 Center St. Randy Blankstein and Jimmy Goodman of Boulder represented the seller, a private real estate developer. A Midwest-based buyer purchased the asset. ATI has a new 10-year lease at the property. The physical therapy company maintains 823 locations across the country.