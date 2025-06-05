Boulder Group Arranges $2.1M Sale of Dollar General Market-Occupied Retail Property in Indiana

HOBART, IND. — The Boulder Group has arranged the $2.1 million sale of a single-tenant retail property net leased to Dollar General Market in Hobart within southwest Indiana. The newly constructed building is the larger prototype of 12,480 square feet. There are 15 years remaining on the lease, which features 5 percent rental escalations every five years throughout the primary term and at all five of the five-year renewal options. Randy Blankstein and Jimmy Goodman of Boulder Group represented the seller, a Midwest-based developer. The buyer was an Indiana-based individual.