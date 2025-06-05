Thursday, June 5, 2025
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
This representative photo shows the Dollar General Market store prototype.
AcquisitionsIndianaMidwestRetail

Boulder Group Arranges $2.1M Sale of Dollar General Market-Occupied Retail Property in Indiana

by Kristin Harlow

HOBART, IND. — The Boulder Group has arranged the $2.1 million sale of a single-tenant retail property net leased to Dollar General Market in Hobart within southwest Indiana. The newly constructed building is the larger prototype of 12,480 square feet. There are 15 years remaining on the lease, which features 5 percent rental escalations every five years throughout the primary term and at all five of the five-year renewal options. Randy Blankstein and Jimmy Goodman of Boulder Group represented the seller, a Midwest-based developer. The buyer was an Indiana-based individual.

You may also like

Core Industrial Realty Negotiates 36,440 SF Lease in...

Indian Eatery Desi Chowrastha to Open First Kansas...

Versal Arranges Sale of 143-Unit RV, Boat Storage...

SRS Real Estate Brokers Sale of 20,141 SF...

CP Group Purchases 2.2 MSF Piedmont Center Office...

FrostPoint Capital Acquires 33,455 SF Retail Center in...

Grossman Development Signs Eight New Tenants to Join...

Marcus & Millichap Brokers Sale of 31,000 SF...

Newmark Brokers Sale of 109,085 SF Life Sciences...