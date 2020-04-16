REBusinessOnline

Boulder Group Arranges $2.2M Sale of Andigo Credit Union Ground Lease in Streamwood, Illinois

Constructed last year, the property is located at 990 S. Barrington Road.

STREAMWOOD, ILL. — The Boulder Group has arranged the $2.2 million sale of an Andigo Credit Union ground lease in Streamwood, a northwest suburb of Chicago. Built in 2019, the single-tenant, net-leased property is located at 990 S. Barrington Road. Andigo has a 15-year lease at the building. Randy Blankstein and Jimmy Goodman of Boulder represented the seller, a Midwest-based real estate group. A Southwest-based private real estate company was the buyer. There are currently seven Andigo branches across metro Chicago. Andigo intends to merge with Consumers Credit Union later this year.

