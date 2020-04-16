Boulder Group Arranges $2.2M Sale of Andigo Credit Union Ground Lease in Streamwood, Illinois

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Illinois, Midwest, Retail

Constructed last year, the property is located at 990 S. Barrington Road.

STREAMWOOD, ILL. — The Boulder Group has arranged the $2.2 million sale of an Andigo Credit Union ground lease in Streamwood, a northwest suburb of Chicago. Built in 2019, the single-tenant, net-leased property is located at 990 S. Barrington Road. Andigo has a 15-year lease at the building. Randy Blankstein and Jimmy Goodman of Boulder represented the seller, a Midwest-based real estate group. A Southwest-based private real estate company was the buyer. There are currently seven Andigo branches across metro Chicago. Andigo intends to merge with Consumers Credit Union later this year.