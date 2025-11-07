Friday, November 7, 2025
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
AcquisitionsColoradoRetailWestern

Boulder Group Arranges $2.2M Sale of Dollar General-Occupied Retail Property in Evans, Colorado

by Amy Works

EVANS, COLO. — The Boulder Group has brokered the sale of a single-tenant retail property located at 3312 11th Ave. in Evans. A commercial real estate development company sold the asset to a California-based 1031 exchange investor for $2.2 million in an all-cash transaction. Dollar General occupies the property, which was built in 2022, on a long-term lease with rental increases every five years and no landlord responsibilities. Zach Wright and Brandon Wright of The Boulder Group represented the seller in the deal.

You may also like

Reynolds Asset Management Acquires 724-Unit Multifamily Community in...

Nicholas Family Opens $34.5M Indoor Ice Arena in...

CBRE Arranges Sale of Two Office Buildings in...

Karlin Real Estate Acquires 274-Unit Echo Apartments Near...

Macy’s, TMG Partners Form Joint Venture for Potential...

Laramar Group to Develop 155-Unit Multifamily Community in...

Voit Brokers $23.4M Sale of 89,873 SF Industrial...

Bershon Realty Co. Sells Two Multi-Tenant Retail Properties...

Philip Voorhees to Join BISON Partners After 25-Year...