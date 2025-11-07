Boulder Group Arranges $2.2M Sale of Dollar General-Occupied Retail Property in Evans, Colorado

EVANS, COLO. — The Boulder Group has brokered the sale of a single-tenant retail property located at 3312 11th Ave. in Evans. A commercial real estate development company sold the asset to a California-based 1031 exchange investor for $2.2 million in an all-cash transaction. Dollar General occupies the property, which was built in 2022, on a long-term lease with rental increases every five years and no landlord responsibilities. Zach Wright and Brandon Wright of The Boulder Group represented the seller in the deal.