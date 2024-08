LANSING, ILL. — The Boulder Group has arranged the $2.3 million sale of a single-tenant property net leased to Chipotle in Lansing, a southern suburb of Chicago. Chipotle maintains a 15-year lease with 10 percent rental escalations every five years and four five-year renewal options at the newly constructed building, which is located at 2302 Thornton Lansing Road. Randy Blankstein and Jimmy Goodman of Boulder represented the 1031 exchange buyer and the seller, a Midwest-based developer.