Boulder Group Arranges $2.4M Sale of Net-Leased Retail Property in Taylor, Texas

TAYLOR, TEXAS — The Boulder Group, an Illinois-based retail brokerage firm, has arranged the $2.4 million sale of a 6,912-square-foot retail property that is net-leased to Advance Auto Parts in Taylor, located northeast of Austin. Randy Blankstein and Jimmy Goodman of The Boulder Group represented the seller, a private investor based in the Southwest, in the transaction. The undisclosed, West Coast-based buyer completed the deal via a 1031 exchange.