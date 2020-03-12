Boulder Group Arranges $24M Sale of Whole Foods-Occupied Property in Metro Chicago

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Illinois, Midwest, Retail

The property spans 50,000 square feet.

KILDEER, ILL. — The Boulder Group has arranged the $24 million sale of a single-tenant property net leased to Whole Foods in Kildeer, approximately 40 miles northwest of Chicago. The 50,000-square-foot building is located at 20281 N. Rand Road and serves as the anchor to Kildeer Market Place. Randy Blankstein and Jimmy Goodman of Boulder represented the seller, a Chicago-based real estate company. An East Coast-based investor purchased the asset in a 1031 exchange.